Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DT Midstream were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 231,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $8,590,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 192.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $1,736,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 76.88%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

