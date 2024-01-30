Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $15,821,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Shares of DY stock opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.04. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

