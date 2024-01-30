Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Calix were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Calix by 483.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 1.63.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

