Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 141.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 100.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 135,854 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 119,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LEGN. Scotiabank began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.41.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

