Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $756,000 Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.14% of IDT worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDT. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in IDT by 81.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IDT by 58.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in IDT in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IDT by 175.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

In related news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $100,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,913. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDT opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $885.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.98. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $301.21 million during the quarter.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

