Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $778,000 Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 36.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HY. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

