Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $780,000 Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,255,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,975,000 after acquiring an additional 68,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,343,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,701,000 after buying an additional 272,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,821,000 after buying an additional 68,525 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,924,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,988,000 after buying an additional 61,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after buying an additional 174,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of UE stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UE

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.