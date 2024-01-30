Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $827,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

