Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Permian Resources were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PR. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

PR stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856 in the last 90 days. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

