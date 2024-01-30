Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equitable were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 382.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,572 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,216,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,233. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

