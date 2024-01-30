Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 95 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $224.56 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.