Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

