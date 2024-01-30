Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,732 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 150.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 73.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Wedbush began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.6 %

DEI stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 1.10. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

