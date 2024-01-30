Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,912 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AECOM were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in AECOM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AECOM by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AECOM by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.13. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 229.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 225.65%.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.