Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Heartland Financial USA worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 190.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 119.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.