Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 645,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 785.7 days.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Shares of TELNF stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.
About Telenor ASA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.