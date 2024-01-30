Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 645,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 785.7 days.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Shares of TELNF stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

