TELUS (TSE:T) Cut to Reduce at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research cut shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Veritas Investment Research currently has C$27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.77.

TELUS Price Performance

T stock opened at C$24.48 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.16 and a 1 year high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.59.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0489987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 277.78%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

