Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $53,716.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,382.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,895 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Tenable alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenable by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 801,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Tenable by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TENB

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.