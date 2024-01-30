The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 284,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,328,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 50.9% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.81.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $298.96 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.86 and a 200 day moving average of $291.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

