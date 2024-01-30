The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $380.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $392.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

