The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 323,049 shares of company stock worth $26,629,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

