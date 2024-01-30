The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KR opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

