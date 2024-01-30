The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in January

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXF opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of The Mexico Fund

About The Mexico Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Mexico Fund by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.