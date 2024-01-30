The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in January

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
The Mexico Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MXF opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.
The Mexico Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Trading of The Mexico Fund
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
