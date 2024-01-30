The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading Down 4%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31). 137,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 55,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).

The Mission Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.84 million, a PE ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

