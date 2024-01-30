The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock Position Boosted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 274.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 16,960.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in New York Times by 65.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,929,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after buying an additional 763,474 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $49.71.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.