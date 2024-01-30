The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,453 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $41,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.