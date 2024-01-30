The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,272,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,838 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Williams Companies worth $42,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 152.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 42,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $274,000. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 81.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 105,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

