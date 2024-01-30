thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.8 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($3.52) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.