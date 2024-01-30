thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in January

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,100 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,551.0 days.
OTCMKTS:THYKF opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41.
