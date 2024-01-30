Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Director Robert Colcleugh Sells 100,000 Shares

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0 %

TWM opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$405.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.01. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. Analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.1149675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

