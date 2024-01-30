Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 279.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 287.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.89. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.76 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

