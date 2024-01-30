TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 239,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TOP Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TOP Financial Group stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. TOP Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $256.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Get TOP Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of TOP Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group during the second quarter worth $131,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TOP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.