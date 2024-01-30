Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,306 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 251% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,924 put options.

Sabre Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SABR opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Sabre has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,617,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,060,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

