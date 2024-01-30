Traders Buy Large Volume of Pinterest Call Options (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 52,902 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average volume of 36,627 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,187. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $39.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.