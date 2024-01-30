Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rivian Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 274,139 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average volume of 172,253 call options.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

