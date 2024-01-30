Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,922,500 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 2,240,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 2.1 %

Trican Well Service stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

Trican Well Service Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is -145.40%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

