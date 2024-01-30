TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPVG. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $413.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.82.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a positive return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, Director Katherine J. Park purchased 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

