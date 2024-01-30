Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.62 and last traded at $72.62. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNBLF

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01.

(Get Free Report)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 74 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 39 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.