United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United Natural Foods worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 183,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,744,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $897.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.66.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

