United Parcel Service Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 24,999 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8% compared to the average volume of 23,230 put options.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $160.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

