UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 27.500-28.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 27.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.0 billion-$403.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.1 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $504.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $466.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $531.16 and its 200 day moving average is $517.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

