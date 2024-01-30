US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. US Foods has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $47.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.70.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

