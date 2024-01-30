Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $138.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.50%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

