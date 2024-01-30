Valley National Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valley National Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.
Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.16. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.
In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,062,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,415,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,297 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.
