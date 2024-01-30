Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $3,136,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.