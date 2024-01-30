Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,188,000. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 132,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 485,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

