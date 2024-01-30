Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709,289 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 428,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,802,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $241.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $246.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

