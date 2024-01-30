Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stake Lowered by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $285.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $212.07 and a 1 year high of $285.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.