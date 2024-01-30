Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.41 and a one year high of $109.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $610.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

