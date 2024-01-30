Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,074,000 after purchasing an additional 55,084 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 44,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 61,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $104.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

